More than 200 migrants cross the Channel in just two days

More than 200 migrants have crossed the Channel in just two days, according to the British Home Office.

According to the British Home Office, the number of migrants detained on the coast of Kent has passed 900. The migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats in just two days, part of the significant migrant crisis which is currently placing tension on relations between the UK and France.

On Thursday, December 16, 559 people divided into 19 small boats crossed the icy waters of the English Channel in atrocious conditions, and on Friday 358 migrants did so in just 10 boats. Over both days, the French authorities detained 564 migrants before they were able to complete the journey.

There is now a total of 27,700 people who have crossed the Channel this year in small boats. The figure contrasts significantly with the total number of journeys made last year, which was 8,400 over 2020.

Last month, a small boat sunk near Calais. 27 people, including 17 men, seven women (one of whom was pregnant) and three children drowned.

“Last month’s tragedy is a very sad reminder of the dangers of crossing the Channel,” said Dan O’Mahoney, the Home Office’s Clandestine Channel Threat Commander. He also highlighted that the UK is cooperating with its “European and international allies” to stop the human trafficking networks and criminal organisations that facilitate such journeys.

