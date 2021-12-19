John Terry hits back at Piers Morgan’s anti-vaxxer footballer dig. Over the weekend multiple Premier league matches have been suspended due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has caused controversy by suggesting that players who are not vaccinated should not be treated when they are injured on the pitch.

According to the EFL, four in 10 football players in the Premier League may not have been fully jabbed. Piers commented on the low uptake and took to Twitter and said: “Footballers who refuse to be jabbed should be refused treatment for injuries.

“After all, why should they trust doctors about treatment for broken legs & torn ligaments if they don’t trust them about a life-saving vaccine?”

Chelsea’s John Terry soon hit back and said: “@piersmorgan Shocking statement!”

Piers tweeted back and said: “Why? Footballers get jabbed with stuff all the time, why are they being so pathetic about Covid vaccines when so much is at stake?

“The really shocking thing is that UK footballers are massively less vaccinated against covid than their European counterparts. It’s insane.”

Earlier in the week Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp urged people to get vaccinated. He said: “My message around this has always been simple and clear, I hope: I trust experts,”

“I follow the advice of smart, educated people who know their field because they’ve dedicated their lives to it and have studied it.

“We are clearly moving back to stricter measures around the team environment and at LFC we are absolutely OK with that.

“As I have spoken about before, we have a very high take-up of the vaccine at our club and have done for a long time. It might be 100 per cent now or as close as is possible, so that’s important.

“I have no issue telling you I received my booster jab as soon as I was eligible and again that will be the case for many if not nearly all within our ranks in the coming days and weeks.”

