Family say toddler’s murderer should have been left to die in prison.

The family of Star Hobson wish that prison medics had not saved Savannah Brockhill’s life. Brockhill who subjected young Star to horrific abuse has been found guilty of her murder. Star died last June in West Yorkshire.

Prison medics saved Brockhill’s life twice only days before the trial. She had been on remand in HMP Styal in Cheshire when she reportedly suffered from two cardiac arrests. When she collapsed medics were able to revive her with CPR.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to the Sun Star’s great-grandfather Frank Smith commented: “I wish they had let her die. Star’s injuries were so horrific they couldn’t revive her. And yet, Brockhill is saved. How unfair is that?”

He previously commented on how he wished his great-granddaughter’s murderers would rot in jail. He commented: “Is that all Star’s life is worth? Frankie will be out in four years – how is that justice?”

Star’s father has been left devastated by the death. He said: “The horrific death of my beautiful baby daughter has left me devastated and I will never recover from the callous and cruel way in which Star was taken from me.

“No sentence that a court can impose will ever bring back my precious daughter.

“I would now request privacy so that I can start to grieve and begin to try and pick up the pieces of my life.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.