Family say toddler’s murderer should have been left to die

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Family say toddler’s murderer should have been left to die
Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Family say toddler’s murderer should have been left to die in prison.

The family of Star Hobson wish that prison medics had not saved Savannah Brockhill’s life. Brockhill who subjected young Star to horrific abuse has been found guilty of her murder. Star died last June in West Yorkshire.

Prison medics saved Brockhill’s life twice only days before the trial. She had been on remand in HMP Styal in Cheshire when she reportedly suffered from two cardiac arrests. When she collapsed medics were able to revive her with CPR.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Speaking to the Sun Star’s great-grandfather Frank Smith commented: “I wish they had let her die. Star’s injuries were so horrific they couldn’t revive her. And yet, Brockhill is saved. How unfair is that?”

He previously commented on how he wished his great-granddaughter’s murderers would rot in jail. He commented: “Is that all Star’s life is worth? Frankie will be out in four years – how is that justice?”

Star’s father has been left devastated by the death. He said: “The horrific death of my beautiful baby daughter has left me devastated and I will never recover from the callous and cruel way in which Star was taken from me.


“No sentence that a court can impose will ever bring back my precious daughter.

“I would now request privacy so that I can start to grieve and begin to try and pick up the pieces of my life.”

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here