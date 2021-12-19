Christmas dinner to be 13% more expensive than in 2020

Products typically consumed as part of Christmas dinner are set to be 13% more expensive than in 2020, 43% more expensive than in 2015 and 6% more expensive than two weeks ago.

Coronavirus is not the only thing that worries residents of Spain this Christmas, as they will have to dig deep if they want to buy some of the products that are typically consumed as part of Christmas dinner, which will cost an average of 13% more than a year ago, according to the yearly report from the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

The generalised increase in prices over the last year has been added to the usual increases which happen at this time of year. This perfect combination will be a headache for many consumers, who will spend an average of 641 euros over this Christmas period.

In order to detect fluctuations from one year to another and in the weeks leading up to Christmas, the OCU carries out three price checks on 15 of the products that are typically consumed at Christmas dinners in Spain. The second one was done between December 9 and 11, and the trend is clear: 13 food products are more expensive, and only two, red cabbage and goose barnacles (percebes gallegos), are cheaper.

In just a year, the price of elver eels rose by 47%. The prices of poularde hens and clams also rose by 35% and 30% respectively, whereas the prices of oysters and pineapples grew by more than 20%.

Other products typically consumed at Christmas in Spain have also been subject to inflation: prawns have risen by 6%, Iberian ham by 4% and European bass by 10%.

“Most of these products are more expensive than ever,” reports the study by the OCU, which calculates that their average price in 2021 is 42.7% higher than it was in 2015, just six years ago.

The third and last price-taking will be done the day before the celebrations and will tell us exactly how much prices have increased and how much more we will pay this year for our celebrations.

