Breaking: Liz Truss to take over Brexit brief after Frost resignation

Liz Truss, secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Developmental Affairs, will take over from Lord David Frost as the UK lead on Brexit. The move comes after Lord Frost handed in his resignation last night, Saturday 18 December, allegedly over the government’s Plan B coronavirus restrictions plan.

Number 10 said in a statement: “The foreign secretary is to become lead negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, following the departure of Lord Frost.

“Liz Truss will take over ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Liz Truss was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on 15 September 2021. She was appointed Minister for Women and Equalities on 10 September 2019. She was elected as the Conservative MP for southwest Norfolk in 2010.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.