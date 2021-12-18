‘US stealth bomber’ spotted over China as World War 3 fears escalate

As the Taiwan Issue escalates tensions between the USA and China, a Google Maps user has spotted what appears to be a US stealth bomber in Chinese airspace. A Reddit user posted grabs of the apparent plane alongside coordinates as people’s fears over World War 3 continue to rise.

The relationship between China and the US has deteriorated over recent months as China has staked its claim over Taiwan, an island about 100 miles off its southeastern coast. The Us is backing Taiwan as they have been outspoken about not wanting to be absorbed by China. This has led to a war of words between the two superpowers, leaving the door open for a more physical escalation.

Global concern has been raised by the increase in Chinese military activity in Taiwan, which has included warplanes in Taiwanese airspace and vessels off the coast. Now with the new picture that has come to light, people think that the US is responding by sending planes over China raising fears over World War 3.

Google users were amazed by what appears to be a stealth aircraft flying above fields, the shape of which looks like a B2 Stealth Bomber, a two-manned stealth aircraft designed during the cold war. The Daily Star reported that a Reddit user posted screengrabs of the image with the caption “Google maps can see stealth aircraft”. Google Maps imagery is retrieved from satellites or aircraft.

The grey arrow-shaped jet in the picture is blurred as if it is moving at a high speed. It was seen on the camera at the coordinates of 39°01’18.5″N, 93°35’40.5″E. These co-ordinates belong to Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan, Gansu, China, an area in the north-west of the country about the size of Hawaii, on the northern edge of the Tibetan Plateau, that is home to roughly 10,000 people.

Last month, reports emerged that a US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait despite rising tensions, as China threatens to take the country by force. China has taken this as the US trying to raise tensions further, and experts are now worried about what this could mean for the idea of World War 3.

