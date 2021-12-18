Police evict 2,000 from party in Sevilla warehouse after it was shared on social media

The Local Police of Sevilla has evicted 2,000 kids from a party that took place in a warehouse last night.

The Local Police of Sevilla has evicted 2,000 kids from a party that took place in a warehouse on the Carretera Amarilla industrial estate last night., December 17, after it was shared on social media.

The event, aimed at younger people, was scheduled to start at 5pm, the Emergencias Sevilla reported on its social networks.

Officers of the Green Line Unit carried out an inspection and contacted the organisers to warn them of the limitations that must be met in the case of children, regarding the consumption and exposure of alcohol and tobacco, among other regulations.

The officers also warned the organisers of the mandatory compliance with the Covid measures.

Many of the party-goers who were waiting to enter the warehouse were gathered outside, as well as many parents who had gone to accompany their children, the statement added.



At around 10pm, when many adults were already in the vicinity waiting for their children, the officers carried out another inspection inside and they verified that some 2,000 people were at the event and not complying with security measures regarding the safety distance and wearing masks.

This same establishment had organised another party for adults at 1am, so officers returned t the venue to carry out warnings regarding the security measures that must be complied with in any establishment.

Shortly before the start of the second party, the venue announced the party had been cancelled which led to altercations in the street causing damage to some premises that required the intervention of members of the National Police with the support of the Local Police.

