Man pushes a woman from platform onto Barcelona metro line

Man pushes a woman from the platform onto a Barcelona metro line



A 28-year-old man of Colombian origin was arrested by Mossos d’Esquadra officers this morning, Saturday, December 18. He was detained at the Urgell metro station in Barcelona after he pushed a woman off the platform, onto the train lines.

The incident occurred at around 9:40am, where the quick reactions of a waiting passenger saw the woman – who, due to injuries received in the fall, was having trouble moving – rescued off the tracks. The victim was transferred to a local health centre, to undergo an in-depth examination, although health sources said she shows only bruises and superficial wounds.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the event, but they report that a case of sexist violence has already been ruled out, since the victim did not know her aggressor. Mossos has also ruled out that the detainee’s motivation was to steal from the victim. The detainee faces charges of attempted murder, and for injuries.

Witnesses said the detainee approached the woman when they were both on one of the platforms of the Urgell metro, on Line 1, and simply pushed her onto the tracks. Another traveller, who was waiting on the opposite platform and witnessed the events, jumped and ran across the tracks to help the woman to safety before the arrival of the next train, as reported by 20minutos.

