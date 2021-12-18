Leonardo DiCaprio forced to jump into frozen lake to save his puppies

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his beloved dogs while filming his latest movie.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his beloved dogs while filming his latest movie that is set to be released on Netflix on Christmas Eve.

The 47-year-old star recalled how he desperately jumped into a frozen lake to save his two husky pups while filming Don’t Look Up.

During Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table” panel, he was joined by co-stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Tyler Perry.

Director Adam McKay said of the incident: “The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes.”

“Jonah would send me pictures of your ripped-apart couch.”

Jennifer Lawrence then told DiCaprio to tell the frozen lake story, with Jonah Hill saying: “Basically they both fell in a frozen lake.”

“Yeah, and then I went in,” Leo continued.

“(Living in California) I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake.”

“One of the dogs fell in,” added Jennifer, “and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in.”

“The other one started licking the one that was drowning and then we all were in the frozen lake together,” said Leo.

Jennifer then said, jokingly: “And I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.”

DiCaprio has three dogs, the two huskies are called Jack and Jill and are littermates.

Leo and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, began fostering the pups during the pandemic and she doted over them on Instagram last year.

Sharing a picture to her 2.7 million followers, Camila wrote: “And then it happened.”

“I’m officially obsessed with fostering. I couldn’t stand the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked if I could take in Jill (on the right) as well.”

Don’t Look Up is available to view on Netflix from December 24.