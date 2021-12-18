Leeds United youngster lined up to break Premier League record



Leeds United coach, Marcelo Bielsa, has named 15-year-old Archie Gray in his squad to face Arsenal later today, Saturday, December 18. Bielsa has a squad decimated by eleven players who are out with injuries, nine of whom are regular first-team starters.

Attacking midfielder Gray will start on the bench for today’s match, but should he get the nod from Bielsa and walk out onto the Elland Road pitch, then he will become the youngest-ever Premier League player in history.

On top of the injury deficit, the Italian boss also revealed that Diego Llorente has tested positive for Covid, so he is self-isolating, meaning he will miss at least ten days out of action.

This awful run of injuries has opened the door for academy players to grab places in the 20-man matchday squad, facing the real possibility of a game in the top flight. Gray has already been capped at under-16 level for England, and was included in the team for the previous game at Tottenham, but didn’t make it into the final squad on the night.

If Gray does make an appearance against Arsenal then he will smash the existing record held by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott. When he entered the fray against Wolves back in May 2019, Elliott was aged just 16 years and 30 days. If Bielsa lets him loose against Arsenal then Gray would also become the youngest player in the club’s history to ever represent Leeds United, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

