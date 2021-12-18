France bans street parties and fireworks on New Year’s Eve

France has banned street parties and fireworks on New Year’s Eve in order to try and stop the spread of COVID.

The French government has banned public gatherings and fireworks on New Year’s Eve and has accelerated the vaccination of the population with the third dose in order to stop the spreading of the omicron variant.

The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, has announced on Friday, December 17, following a meeting with the Public Health Defence Council, that neither fireworks nor outdoor gatherings will be permitted on New Year’s Eve due to coronavirus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Gatherings and alcohol consumption will be prohibited in public and we ask municipalities to not use fireworks,” said Castex.

“The fewer of us there are, the fewer the risks,” he added. He has also accelerated the vaccination process, and the current health pass is set to become a “vaccination I.D.” at the start of 2022, for which a new bill will be presented in Parliament early next year. This would be needed for access to certain establishments and public transport.

On Saturday, the French Minister of Solidarity and Health Olivier Véran announced that the third dose of the vaccine will be mandatory for health workers and firefighters from January 30.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.