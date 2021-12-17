UK admits there will be no Brexit deal this year as talks are in deadlock

The UK has admitted there will be no Brexit deal this year as talks over Northern Ireland are in deadlock.

The UK has admitted there will be no Brexit deal this year as talks over Northern Ireland are in deadlock, with Brexit Minister Lord Frost saying a solution “needs to be found urgently early next year” after missing his own autumn deadline.

This means that some checks that were delayed repeatedly will come in on January 1 even though a deal hasn’t been reached.

However, Britain still hasn’t acted on its threat to trigger ‘Article 16’, which would effectively suspend the treaty and cause chaos again.

Lord Frost said today, December 17: “For as long as there is no agreed solution, we remain ready to use the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if that is the only way to protect the prosperity and stability of Northern Ireland and its people.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol will put NI under a string of EU rules and force British goods to be checked when crossing the Irish sea.

Most of the checks that were set to begin on January 1 were delayed over fears that the deadline would be missed.

Red tape for EU goods crossing the Channel to the UK was set to start in two phases on October 1 and January 1 after it was already delayed once.

However, several key measures such as export health certificates, Physical checks on food and animal ‘SPS’ products and Safety and security declarations on imports will now only start on July 1 2022.