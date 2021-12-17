Menorca priest suspended for “inappropriate conduct”

A Menorca priest has been suspended for “inappropriate conduct” with his churchgoers, and the Vatican has been informed.

Just one year ago, Jean Marie Nguele arrived in Menorca from Cameroon to be a priest at the parish of Santa Eulalia de Alaior. The irregularities began after only a few months, as he allegedly conned his churchgoers out of their money.

He had “inappropriate conduct” related to financial scams with an important number of parishioners, reported the bishop of Menorca, Francesc Conesa, who ruled out any misdeeds of a sexual nature. The Diocese of Menorca tried unsuccessfully to provide him with psychological, medical and spiritual help.

Finally, Nguele was suspended a divinis, which means that he will not be able to exercise his functions as a priest of the Catholic Church.

In a letter released on Thursday, December 16, the bishop of Menorca spoke of “the sad and painful situation that has taken place in our diocese”.

The bishop insisted that, in order to make Nguele see the seriousness of his actions, he was given two canonical cautions warning him that if he continued, he would be suspended.

Finally, on September 7, “so that his attitude would no longer affect the people of God”, and taking into consideration that the warnings and attempts to help produced no effect, the bishop suspended Nguele. The diocese has also tried to “listen and respond to all the people who have possibly been affected”.

