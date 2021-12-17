Man thrown off plane for wearing lace thong as a mask

A man has been thrown off a plane for wearing a red lace thong as a mask.

A passenger who was wearing a red lace thong instead of a mask was asked to leave the plane he had intended to travel on from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in the south of Florida, to Washington.

Adam Jenne, a resident of Cape Coral (Florida), informed a local Miami news channel that he used the thong to publicly demonstrate that he was against the mandatory use of masks on flights.

“There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect,” said Jenne.

A video shows how a flight attendant approaches Jenne and tells him that he will need to leave the plane. When he asks why, she answers, “you’re not in mask compliance”.

Another passenger can also be seen getting up from his seat and leaving the plane in solidarity with Jenne. He walks down the aisle of the plane while he removes his mask and complains.

Jenne was not only removed from the flight, but he also received a letter from United Airlines informing him that he is banned from all their flights until a committee has reviewed the incident.

“COVID doesn’t know that we’re at cruising altitude. It’s stupid. The whole thing is theater,” he said. He also stated that he had received a refund for the ticket and he was planning to travel with a different company instead.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which investigates incidents involving unruly passengers on planes, airline companies have made around 5,664 complaints this year.

Of the complaints, 4,072 were related to the use of masks.

