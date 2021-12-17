Holby City films its final episode
After 23 years on BBC screens, Holby City reached the end of an era today, Friday, December 17, as the cast and crew filmed the very last episode ever. It had been announced back in June that the popular medical drama was going to finish.
“We are incredibly proud of Holby City, but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year”, the BBC informed its viewers. Members of the cast reported receiving messages from adoring fans who still can’t believe their favourite TV show is ending.
Holby City, which follows the lives of NHS staff working in a hospital, was first broadcast in 1999, developed as a spin-off from Tony McHale and Mal Young’s hit BBC drama series, ‘Casualty‘, and going on to be a huge success.
The final episode will air on television screens next March, when fans will say their last goodbyes to their favourite characters. Former East Enders star, Davood Ghadami joined the cast of Holby City as ‘Eli’, shortly after leaving Albert Square. He posted on social media, sharing his sadness.
“Tough one today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I am not ready to say goodbye. I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know. I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a character to play. Thank you to the Holby fans. I’m sorry this brilliant show has to end”, he wrote.
Another cast member, Belinda Owusu, also a former East Enders star – where she played ‘Libby’ – who played Nicky McKendrick, posted a selfie, and a message of thanks to her fans and work colleagues, “Whilst I pose adorably (right?) next to my radiator on what is the final day of filming at @bbcholbycity I cannot believe my luck. I love Holby City. I love my little Nicky”.
Adding, “I love each and every one of you crazy talented lot I’ve been lucky enough to work with. My goodness, I’ll miss it all. Thank you Holby for having me. Biggest thank you to our wonderful audience for staying with us”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
