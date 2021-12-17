Holby City films its final episode

After 23 years on BBC screens, Holby City reached the end of an era today, Friday, December 17, as the cast and crew filmed the very last episode ever. It had been announced back in June that the popular medical drama was going to finish.

“We are incredibly proud of Holby City, but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year”, the BBC informed its viewers. Members of the cast reported receiving messages from adoring fans who still can’t believe their favourite TV show is ending.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Holby City, which follows the lives of NHS staff working in a hospital, was first broadcast in 1999, developed as a spin-off from Tony McHale and Mal Young’s hit BBC drama series, ‘Casualty‘, and going on to be a huge success.

The final episode will air on television screens next March, when fans will say their last goodbyes to their favourite characters. Former East Enders star, Davood Ghadami joined the cast of Holby City as ‘Eli’, shortly after leaving Albert Square. He posted on social media, sharing his sadness.

“Tough one today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I am not ready to say goodbye. I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know. I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a character to play. Thank you to the Holby fans. I’m sorry this brilliant show has to end”, he wrote.