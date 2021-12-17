Giant spider interrupts press conference in Australia

A giant spider interrupted a press conference in Australia, as politician Yvette D’Ath was giving a press conference about the COVID pandemic.

The Queensland Health Minister, Yvette D’Ath, was interrupted by a journalist who let her know that she had an enormous spider on her leg while she was giving her usual press conference about COVID-19.

The Australian politician calmly asked someone to help her remove the creature, a huntsman spider that can measure up to 15 centimetres. She then continued speaking calmly to the press, as can be seen in a video she shared on social media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This shows how controlled I can be,” she said during the conference on Thursday, December 16, “I’m going to keep going and pretend I don’t have a huntsman on me right now.”

“If it gets anywhere near my face, please let me know,” she added jokingly.

Finally the spider, which the journalist had described as “large”, fell off her body, causing the politician to jump.

“That was a moment wasn’t it?” D’Ath said. “We’ve got COVID and we’ve got huntsmen.” She then laughed before continuing to answer questions from journalists.

The bite of a huntsman spider, also known as a wood spider, is not life-threatening to humans, although it does usually have a small amount of venom to immobilise its prey, usually insects or salamanders.

These spiders are hairy, brown and nocturnal hunters, and they can be found in Australia, New Zealand and many other tropical and semi-tropical regions around the world.

Got to love an outdoor summer press conference in Queensland. ☀️ https://t.co/wHPQhIlV5a — Yvette D'Ath MP (@YvetteDAth) December 16, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.