Themed Christmas lunch raises €1650 for charity Age Care

MIJAS-BASED fundraisers Simply Surviving raised an amazing €1650 for charity Age Care at their Dickensian-themed Christmas lunch on Thursday, December 16.

Around 115 guests took part in the three-course Christmas lunch at the Cerrado de Aguila golf course in Mijas, enjoying musical performances from singer Alexandra Avery, Charlton Green, and performance group Alex´s Pearlies and raising funds for charity.

Taking to the stage to thank Simply Surviving organisers Val Williams and Alan Boardman for their efforts raising money for local charities over the past year, Euro Weekly News´ Operations Director Nicki Burgess handed over an award in recognition of their work.

Age Concern´s Vice President Tom Tarr also spoke to thank everyone for coming and for raising funds to help the charity.

He told the Euro Weekly News: “Simply Surviving are amazing and have helped so many charities during the pandemic.”

He added that Age Care helps elderly people across the Costa del Sol, providing free activities and services to the British community.

Guests at the lunch also praised Simply Surviving´s work, with Val and Ray Buttress saying, “they do great work and raise lots of money for charities.”

After guests enjoyed a Christmas lunch and musical performances, a raffle and bingo further raised further funds for Age Care, bringing the total raised for the charity at the event to €1,650.

Alan and Val later thanked the Euro Weekly News for their support, and Alan told the EWN: “It is so great to be able to help so many charities with the local community coming out to raise money.”

