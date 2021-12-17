DGT fines for poor windscreen visibility



The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), as we know, has become extra vigilant on the roads of Spain, and even more so now that winter is upon us. A big concern of the entity is road safety, so with the weather conditions drivers face in winter, it is essential to maintain your vehicles and not fall foul of the traffic cops needlessly.

There are a number of situations relating to driver visibility, and windscreens, in which a traffic cop can issue a fine. Maybe you are fully aware of all of the following, but it never hurts to refresh your memory anyway.

Here are some of the things you could end up getting a traffic fine for:

If the windscreen, or any of the car’s windows show damage or breaks that hinder your visibility, you can receive a fine of €200.

If you have not completely removed the layer of ice from the windscreen, or if it is very dirty, thus hindering your visibility, you can be given a fine of €80.

If you have unauthorised stickers, sheets, or other elements on your windscreen, or car windows, you can receive a penalty of €200.

If you drive with tinted or colored rear windows, and you do not have the homologation proof, you can face a fine of €200.

If you drive with the windscreen wipers in poor condition so that when it rains they do not perform their task correctly. This can make it difficult for you to see through the screen properly, which also endangers road safety, and you can receive a penalty of €80.

As compiled by neomotor.sport.es.

