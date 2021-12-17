Christmas treats place high in most photographed dishes of the world

According to new analysis into the world’s most photographed dishes by the image monitoring platform Pixsy, Christmas treats from nations around the globe feature highly on photographer’s lists. For example, the British roast dinner is the 23rd most snapped national meal on the list and is a well-known classic at Christmas.

Meanwhile, in Italy, pasta dishes with plenty of meat or fish are very common through the festive period and pasta comes in number three in the picture ranking list. When thinking about festive dessert, pavlova would be high on most people’s wish list, but how many would know that it is a national dish of New Zealand? The yummy meringue-based pudding is beautiful when topped with fruits like kiwi and passionfruit, and it comes in at number 31 on the photo list.

For some people, Christmas means no washing up and a trip en masse to the local curry house! With so many people taking this option, it might not seem such a stretch to think of Biryani as a festive meal, and with more than 1 million posts on Pixsy, plenty of photographers love to make it their star subject.

Spanish Paella just misses out on the top 10 in the rankings, coming 12th just above Italy’s lasagne. Just over a quarter (26%) of the top 50 most photographed dishes come from Europe, including France’s crepes and macarons alongside Scotland’s shortbread and Italy’s polenta. Nearly 40% of the list of Top 50 most photographed national dishes is dominated by delicacies originating from Asia, such as pho, sashimi, kimchi and nasi goreng.

Christmas looks very different around the world and lots of sharing of national dishes now happens in our connected planet. That is how you can have Austrian Weiner Schnitzel at a UK Christmas fair or Turkish Baklava as a sweet treat after your Spanish Three Kings day feast.

The rest of the rankings for the world’s most photographed dishes can be found here at Pixsy’s website here. Maybe see how many you can recognise!

