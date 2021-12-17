Breaking: More than 20 people feared dead in devastating building fire in Osaka, Japan

More than 20 people are feared dead in a devastating building fire in Osaka , Japan.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area in the city of Osaka, fire department official Akira Kishimoto said.

The total number of deaths could be as high as 27 people.

Authorities say the fire broke out at 10 am local time, with 70 firefighters attending the scene to tackle the massive blaze.

An Osaka police spokesman said they were investigating the cause of the fire, but a report said that an arson attack could not be ruled out at this time.

According to the Kyodo News agency, other floors of the building, which is near the city’s Keitashinchi train station were occupied by a beauty salon, a clothes shop and an English-language school.

Rescue officials were alerted to the fire on Friday morning (December 17), and it was successfully extinguished 30 minutes later after it burned across an area of approximately 20 sqm (215 sq ft), said the local fire department.

