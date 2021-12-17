All of Malaga returns to Level 1 health alert

All of Malaga has returned to level 1 health alert.

All of Malaga has returned to level 1 health alert, a decision taken by the Territorial Health Committee today, December 16.

The six health districts of the province abandon the level 0 health alert, described as “absolute freedom” due to the lack of restrictions. The entire province had remained at this level since the beginning of October.

Returning to level 1 of the health alert implies, if there are no changes in the criteria of the Ministry of Health and Families, retaking certain restrictions.

These are the main restrictions that are expected to come into force:

In the case of the hospitality industry, it returns to 75 per cent capacity and the limit of eight people per table indoors (100 per cent outdoors with the limit of 10 diners).

Businesses will have to close at 2am with the service limit at 1am.

In nightlife, the capacity is also cut in the same terms as bars and restaurants. In addition, dancing is now allowed only outdoors and with a mask.

In celebrations, the maximum capacity is also 75 per cent and with a maximum of 250 people indoors. Outdoors, 100 per cent is maintained but with a limit of 500 guests. Similarly, dancing is allowed outdoors.

Ceremonies and services maintain 100 per cent of the capacity – in cinemas, theatres, circuses, bullfighting shows.

In hotels, 100 per cent of the capacity is maintained in common spaces outside, but not inside, which is reduced to 75 per cent.

As for the groups with a tour guide, they may not exceed 25 attendees, 30 if it is in nature activities.

In children’s entertainment, 100 per cent of the capacity is maintained outdoors and 75 per cent indoors, with a maximum of two groups of up to 25 children each.

In public transport, 100 per cent of the seating capacity is maintained, but standing is reduced to 75 per cent.