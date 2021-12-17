A Roundup of New Minimum Deposit Casinos 2021

One of the newest trends in the casino industry is the introduction of casinos with smaller minimum deposits. These small deposit casinos are making it easier for those who want to try out a new casino to do so without the cost of a high initial deposit. In addition, these casinos can be more beneficial for those with limited budgets.

The minimum deposit for most new casinos is set at $10. However, some have a lower initial investment than this amount and offer the chance to test-drive their casino games before committing any cash into an account. These small deposits – sometimes only requiring as little as $5 to make a deposit – are becoming quite popular.

We will take you through all the newest online casinos of 2021 in preparation for the new year – look out for the latest online slots info, awesome welcome bonuses, and many more top casino rewards. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



Minimum deposit casinos in Canada – A New Option for Low Budget Players?

The small minimum deposits found in the new low deposit casinos on offer can be an excellent option for those who may have a limited budget to play with or don’t want to risk losing massive amounts of their funds at one time. As soon as you decide to play at a low deposit casino, the cost of playing will be minimal.

While this may not appeal to high rollers or those who want to make large deposits for their winnings from gambling activities to multiply, it is perfect for first-time gamblers who want to test out the games while still learning the ropes. This is especially true for those who have never played at an online casino before but don’t want to start with a substantial initial investment and risk losing it all right away.

All you need to do to play immediately at any of these low minimum deposit casinos is choose the game you’d like to play, then select the amount of money that will be used as your initial deposit. In addition, many online casinos offer a bonus when they first start with very little in terms of required deposits or even no minimum at all. These bonuses are often advertised prominently on their website and can be a great way to play for free.



Play the best minimum deposit casino games available in online casinos

1. The ClubHouse Casino

The ClubHouse Casino has a great welcome package for new players, including the possibility to play in one of its top-rated live casinos. This low minimum deposit casino uses NetEnt software and offers 50 free spins on Starburst immediately after registration with no deposit required. You can then choose what you want to do next, whether play on the slot or try your luck in a live casino. The 50 free spins are available on the slot Starburst, and they have a wagering requirement of 20x.

At the current Clubhouse Casino release, you also get a 100% bonus of up to $100 on your first deposit, which is very generous for any online casino. This means you will receive another $50 cash in your account after making the minimum required deposit of just $15. You can make several deposits during this offer and split them however you wish with a 100% bonus. This is available on all deposits made to the casino account and lasts for 14 days from your first deposit.



2. Mr Q Casino

Mr Q Casino is a new online games portal with a great selection of slots and table games. This $10 minimum deposit casino is here to get you started playing real money slot machines, roulette or blackjack. Make use of this low minimum deposit bonus and start playing. Mr Q also offers 30 bonus spins for a min deposit of just $10.

3. Karamba Casino

Karamba is a new online casino gaming portal that offers players the best quality slot machines and table games. Karamba Casino was created by Microgaming – one of the world’s leading software providers for online gaming solutions. All in all, with an average rating of 9 out of 10 stars from over 750 reviews, Karamba is worth trying. The minimum deposit here to get you started playing the real money slot machines, roulette or blackjack offered by Karamba Casino is $10, and there’s no max payout limit for any winning players on minimum deposit mobile casinos.

4. Amazon Slots

Amazon Slots is an online casino that offers its players a wide variety of slots and table games. Make use of the $10 low-minimum bonus offer at Amazon Slots Casino and start playing today.

5. Captain Spins Casino

This casino is very easy to use because of its user-friendly interface. However, the design seems a bit old-school or outdated, but this is easily ignored with the fantastic games it offers and great bonuses that players get when they join.

The Captain Spins Casino has over 200+ mobile-friendly games that players can play on their mobile devices. They also have an extensive collection of online slots that you should try out to get the best gaming experience possible, along with a range of banking methods.

6. Trada Casino

Trada Casino is a new online casino that has recently launched. It’s the latest in this list of top-rated Canadian casinos with no deposit bonuses, and it offers an excellent welcome bonus to its players upon registration: 100% match up to $100 + 10 free spins on the video slot Jack and the Beanstalk.

Besides this, Trada Casino offers an exclusive welcome package with a 20% cashback on your first deposit plus 100 free spins on top of it. You will be awarded $100 + 10 FS when you register at Trada or make any deposit (no matter how small it is) to receive your bonus.