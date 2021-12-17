download your Covid passport following Andalucia's new restrictions

Following the announcement today that Covid passports or a negative test result is required for hospitality in Andalucia – here’s how to download yours.

Following the announcement today that Covid passports or a negative tests result is required for hospitality in Andalucia – here’s three ways to download it onto your mobile or laptop.

ClicSalud +

It is necessary to identify yourself in ClicSalud + with a digital certificate, DNIe or [email protected]. The certificate is available in the “Health” section, “COVID-19 Certificates” section.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once in this section, correctly identified people will be able to access the corresponding certificate, as well as that of their Social Security beneficiaries under 16 years of age.

Salud Andalucia app

Download the App for Android

Download the App for iOS

An advertisement that says ‘COVID-19 Certificates’ will appear prominently on the home screen of the app, click on this.

You can identify yourself with a digital certificate or [email protected] and the app also facilitates access to the EU COVID Digital Certificate with mobile verification based on the use of personal data.

This system requires entering a PIN code in the application that is sent to the person’s mobile phone (via SMS or notification to Salud Andalucia) to complete the authentication process. The indicated mobile phone must be registered in the User Database to guarantee security.

Once you have authenticated in Salud Andalucia by any of the available mechanisms, you will be able to download an accrediting PDF document and obtain the QR code that allows verification of authenticity of your vaccination certificate.

Ministry of Health website

Go to the Ministry of Health website and click on the button to “apply for your EU digital COVID certificate.” Here, you need to answer a few Covid related questions before using your digital certificate or a [email protected].

You will receive an email containing the PDF to download shortly, this can be done on a mobile phone or laptop.

For any questions relating to the application procedure, the Ministry has a telephone helpline number 910 50 98 88, operating from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 10pm, as well as the email address [email protected].