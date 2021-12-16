Typhoon Rai: Philippines evacuate 45,000 people

Typhoon: The Philippines evacuate 45,000 people ahead of the imminent arrival of Typhoon Rai.

According to the Disaster Management Council (NDRRMC), Typhoon Rai is expected to hit in the Philippines on Thursday, December 16. Due to the typhoon’s imminent arrival, the Philippines authorities have evacuated more than 45,000 people.

Typhoon Rai is also known as Odette in the Philippines. The PAGASA weather department has predicted that the typhoon will bring with it sustained winds of a staggering 185 kilometres per hour. The gusts are expected to hit up to 230 kilometres per hour.

The typhoon is expected to cross east to west across the southern central Philippines. Parts of Leyte Island, Mindanao and Negros are also expected to be hit.

The NDRRMC commented: “The typhoon is further intensifying as it continues to approach the vicinity of the Dinagat-Surigao island provinces.”

Rai is expected to be the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. At the moment the authorities have raised the alert level to level 4. The maximum alert level is level 5.

This will be the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year and it has already caused flights to be suspended and halted the mass vaccination campaign for the coronavirus pandemic.

