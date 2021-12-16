Six autonomous communities at extreme risk for COVID

Six autonomous communities are at extreme risk for COVID as the number of cases and hospitalisations continues to rise.

The cumulative incidence of COVID in Spain varies greatly between regions. Navarra has more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the Basque Country has 936.23 cases. This data differs greatly from numbers in the least affected autonomous communities, such as Castilla La Mancha, with 195.09 cases, and Andalucia, with 199.14, over the last 14 days.

According to the report released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, December 14, eleven provinces are medium-risk and six are already high-risk. Over the previous 24 hours, there were 14,339 new cases in Spain.

The most affected provinces according to the Ministry, as of December 14, are: Álava (749.8), Guipúzcoa (1224), Gerona (509.3), Huesca (942.1), Lérida (528.8), Menorca (570.9), Navarra (956.6) and Orense (774.2).

The increase in the number of cases is also reflected in the number of occupied hospital beds and the increased pressure on hospitals. However, the number of hospitalisations is much lower than this time last year, thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The average number of patients in ICUs throughout the country is, for now, reasonable. But there are already six autonomous communities that go beyond the 15% limit, making the level of risk higher. Aragón (15.5 %), Navarra (15.2 %), Castilla y León (16.1 %), Cataluña (17.3 %), Euskadi (18.2 %) and La Rioja (22.6 %) have the most patients in ICUs.

In fact, the hospitals Arnau de Vilanova and Santa María de Lérida are already postponing non-urgent surgeries due to increased pressure from COVID patients.

The increased pressure on hospitals is a reminder to the population to continue to take anti-COVID measures seriously. However, there are currently 6,373 people in hospitals in Spain with COVID, which is around 5.11%, whereas a year ago, the number was 11,736, or 9.61%.

