Record daily UK Covid cases for second day in a row

The UK has recorded record daily Covid cases for the second day in a row today, December 16.

According to the government’s daily figures, a further 88,376 cases have been reported in the country – 77,299 people in England, 5,951 cases in Scotland, 2,899 in Wales and 2,237 in Northern Ireland.

There have also been another 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Yesterday, Britain reported 78,610 cases, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists England is not being put into lockdown by stealth.

The figures are expected to be an underestimate of the real number of cases across the UK, due to the fact that not everyone with the virus will have taken a test.

Yesterday, Prof Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson held a news conference in which they urged the public to be sensible with regards to Christmas celebrations.

Speaking to MPs in the Commons, Professor Chris Whitty said the number of people admitted to hospital every day with Omicron could smash the previous record of 4,583 set on 12 January.

He said: “It is possible, because this is going to be very concentrated over a short period of time, even if it’s milder, you could end up with a higher number than that going into hospital on a single day. That is entirely possible.”