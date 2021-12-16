Orange alert activated for three Andalucian provinces

The State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has activated the orange warning for coastal phenomena on the coasts in three provinces of Andalucia, for tomorrow, Friday, December 17. These are specifically, Malaga, Granada, and Almeria, and a yellow warning has also been issued on the coasts of Cadiz.

As detailed on its website, the orange alerts are expected from dawn until 8:59am, due to strong easterly winds causing a swell,  with waves possibly reaching between three and four metres in height.

The yellow warning is extended throughout the Andalucian coast, except for in Huelva. Specifically, the yellow notice is in place for the Levante region of Almeria, until 17.59pm, while in the Poniente, and the capital, the warning lasts until 23.59pm.

In the Guadalhorce and Axarquia regions of Malaga province, the warning is activated until 7:59pm. Meanwhile, on the coast of Cadiz, and the Strait, it is in place until 11:59pm, as with the coast of Granada.

AEMET indicates that there will be a predominance of slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds. Cloudy skies are expected on the Mediterranean side, without ruling out weak and occasional rainfall. This pattern is more likely in the Strait area and in the extreme east.

Eastern winds are expected, with strong intervals on the Mediterranean coast, and possibly stronger in the Strait, as reported by diariosur.es.


