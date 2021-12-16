Nine dead as private jet crashes during an emergency landing.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, December 15, when a private jet attempted to make an emergency landing. The plane had attempted to land in the Dominican Republic at the international airport in Santo Domingo.

According to Efe, who have seen the flight manifest, Puerto Rican reggaeton producer José Ángel Hernández, known as Flow La Movie died in the private jet crash. He had been travelling with his family including his wife Debbie Jiménez. Among the dead are said to be two children.

The crash claimed the lives of both the pilots as well as the flight attendant. The private jet was operated by the Dominican company Helidosa and it left Santo Domingo’s La Isabela airport at 5.09pm (21.09 GMT). The plane had been heading for Orlando Florida in the USA.

Only 16 minutes into the flight an emergency landing was attempted at Las Americas. According to air terminal operator Aerodom, the plane tried to land towards the southern end of the runway but not inside the airport’s perimeter.

Speaking to Efe, Brigadier General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of the Air Accidents Investigation Commission commented: “all the occupants died as a result of the impact” when the private jet crashed.

He went on to add that: “we have only just begun to carry out a survey to start the investigation process, listen to the recordings from the control tower.”

