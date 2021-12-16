More than a thousand documents on JFK’s assassination declassified

The United States Government has lifted the veil of the official secrets act from 1,491 documents related to the death of former president John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas in 1963. There are still documents hidden under the act by the government which means there are still some secrets to be released in order to leave JFK’s assassination declassified fully.

The new files consist of teletypes, reports and intergovernmental communications that are now visible to the world through the website of the US National Archives. The country’s own legislation says that reports of the killing should have been made public within 25 years, which would have been 2017. There is a clause, however, that there can be postponement if national security concerns should arise.

Donald Trump ordered the disclosure of 2,800 unpublished documents while he was in office, reports El Confidential, but he decided to keep hundreds of others secret under the clause. In total, the National Archives have released more than 90% of the government documents on JFK’s assassination.

John F. Kennedy’s death has intrigued people since it happened on November 22 1963, and still has amateur sleuths from around the world scratching their heads. The Warren Commission, the official report into the shooting, says that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone but many historians and scholars continue to raise doubts about this version of events.

Thousands of people each year walk the downtown area of Dallas where the killing took place. There are guided walks to the infamous “grassy knoll” and leaflets with different theories inside are handed out by tour guides to people still fascinated by JFK’s assassination.

