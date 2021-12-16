Mexican actress gunned down while waiting for her son to leave his football training session.

Tania Mendoza, 43, is a well-known singer and actress who wowed fans in the 2003 film ‘La reina del sur.’ According to El Universal, she was gunned down on Tuesday, December 14.

The actress had been waiting for her 11-year-old son to finish football training when she was shot. According to reports, she was shot by two people riding a motorbike in Mexico’s Cuernavaca.

Tania had appeared many times on TV including in ‘El señor de Sinaloa’, ‘El precio de tu amor ‘ and ‘Día de los muertos’.

Reportedly Tania along with her husband and son were kidnapped in 2010. After this, she received death threats which are said to have led to her untimely death.

In 2010 she was reportedly inside a car in a car wash with a husband and son when the kidnapping occurred. There were held captive for some time and threatened before eventually being released.

