Met Office issues weather warnings for several regions in England.

THE Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for fog in several regions in England as Britons brace for travel chaos within hours. The thick fog is likely to last from Thursday, December 16 to Friday, December 17.

The warning, which is likely to affect those travelling in the East Midlands, the East of England and Yorkshire & Humber, states that heavy fog will develop overnight and may lead to some travel disruption.

What to expect

Slower journey times with possible delays to bus and train services

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

According to the Met Office, “fog will develop and become quite widespread overnight. It is likely to be dense in places and may lead to some travel disruption and delays. Fog will be slow to clear during Friday morning and may persist for much of the day in places.”

Regions and local authorities affected:

East Midlands

Derbyshire

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Cambridgeshire

Norfolk

Peterborough

Suffolk

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

The Met Office also warns that a final ‘major’ storm of 2021, named Storm Corrie, could see a ‘snow bomb’ blast Britain with severe blizzards.

The MO warns that while a White Christmas seems unlikely for most, the brutal conditions are expected to hit two days later on December 27.

