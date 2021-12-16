Javea already making plans for summer parking

Javea already making plans for summer parking
SUMMER PARKING: Antonio Miragall describes new measures to the Tourism committee Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall is already making plans for regulating summer parking in the Costa Blanca resort’s seafront areas.

“This will improve safety, services and sustainable tourism on Javea’s beaches and coves,” Beaches councillor Antonio Miragall told the town hall’s Tourism committee.

New bylaws would make it easier to decongest summer traffic at beaches like Granadella or Portixol, Miragall pointed out.

They will also simplify Blue Zone parking during the summer months on the Pic Tort, Barraca and Truita roads, the councillor added.

In compensation, the town hall will provide public transport to the coves, with a shuttle service from the Arenal beach as well as the tourist train to the Granadella beach, although this will no longer be free, Miragall revealed.

Other measures include limiting access to some coves where parking is impractical and liable to obstruct emergency vehicles.


Javea town hall has also asked permission from the Guardia Civilto install deterrents to prevent vehicles from parking along the kerb on the CV-742 leading to Portixol.

Miragall also mentioned introducing controls at the small Granadella wharf which was frequently crammed with kayaks last summer, although any steps taken would be coordinated with the active tourism firms that hire them out, he said.


