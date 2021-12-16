Google employees warned they could be fired if unvaccinated

Google employees have been warned that they could be fired if they remain unvaccinated.

The American company warned its workers in an internal statement that they must get vaccinated against the virus with two doses before January 18 next year.

Any workers who have not been vaccinated by this date will be put on a “paid administrative leave” for 30 days. If they continue to be unvaccinated after this, they will face more drastic measures, with an “unpaid personal leave” of up to 6 months. If they still do not get vaccinated after this, they will be fired.

This is an indication that the technology giant is losing its patience with those who are still reluctant to get vaccinated.

The Biden administration has ordered that workers at North American companies with more than 100 employees must be fully vaccinated or tested regularly, Google has gone one step further and threatened its unvaccinated employees that they could lose their jobs.

“Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite,” the company said, adding that “frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination”.

