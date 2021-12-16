Everton and Liverpool matches in doubt

With Leicester vs Tottenham postponed, Everton and Liverpool matches are also in doubt.

Everton and Liverpool are facing an anxious wait to find out whether their Premier League fixtures will still go ahead this weekend following the Leicester vs Tottenham being postponed.

Everton hosts Leicester on Sunday while Liverpool play Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs and Leicester both confirmed last week that multiple players have tested positive for the virus, causing Tottenham to close their training ground for five days after an outbreak.

Conte’s men subsequently saw their games against Rennes and Brighton postponed.

Everton vs Chelsea could also be postponed this evening after reports suggested that there have been Covid cases in the London squad.

Liverpool is set to host Newcastle later on.

Watford vs Burnley was postponed this week following Brentford’s meeting with Manchester United being cancelled.

Covid cases in the UK reached record levels yesterday, December 16, and the government have warned of a “tidal wave” of infections due to the new Omicron variant sweeping the world.