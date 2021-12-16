Booster doses approved for over-40s in Spain

The Spanish Public Health Commission has today, Thursday, December 16, approved administering the booster dose to all those over 40 years of age. This move by the health authorities is designed to combat the new Omicron variant that is causing so many infections throughout Europe.

This also applies to anybody under 60 years of age who received the AstraZeneca doses previously. These are mainly essential workers, such as teachers, firefighters, and policemen. In this group, the booster dose will be given 3 months after the last dose.

Booster doses have been recommended for people 50 to 59 years of age, starting with the oldest first. The booster dose will be administered 6 months after the last dose. Progressively, the booster dose can be administered to people aged 49 to 40 years, again starting with the oldest downwards.

Until now, the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine was only being recommended for those over 60 and for those vaccinated with the Janssen single dose, as reported by cadenaser.com.

