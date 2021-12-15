Young man tries to suffocate his 7-year-old brother in Spain’s Valencia.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Spain’s Valencia after he tried to suffocate his younger brother. The siblings’ mother was in the hospital and the elder brother had been left in charge. The young boy had rung his mother to say that his brother had not been feeding him and his sister.

National Police officers had received a tipoff from the school that the seven-year-old boy attended. The boy had not been seen at school for two days and when he showed up his eyes showed signs of having been attacked. This alerted the teachers who then contacted the police.

Officers opened an investigation and discovered that the child along with his 11-year-old sister were being looked after by their 23-year-old brother. The children’s father was not in the country and their mum was in the hospital, according to the police.

Allegedly the young man had decided not to prepare food for the children and the little boy had rung his mother to complain. The man got extremely angry and grabbed his brother by the neck and tried to suffocate him.

The man was arrested by the police when he went to pick up the children from school. He has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of ill-treatment in the home environment. His siblings are now being taken care of by a friend of the family.

