Young boy has entire arm ripped off after ‘pit bull pen’ mishap. The young boy is still fighting for his life.

Four-year-old Axel Foster from Oklahoma wanted to pet some puppies at his grandmother’s house. The boy reached into the pen and end up having his entire arm ripped off just below the shoulder. The shocking attack took place on Friday in Tecumseh.

Chief JR Kidney from the Tecumseh Police Department commented: “I’ve seen dog bites in the past and experienced some pretty brutal dog bites with children but never a complete amputation,’

“The child’s arm was still in the pen. When officers and animal control attempted to retrieve the arm, the dog became aggressive to them.”

Animal control officers were forced to shoot the animal that attacked the young boy and questions have been raised regarding whether the boy was being appropriately supervised.

The emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident to discover the grandmother holding young Axel in the driveway. Firefighters and police officers attempted to save the young boy’s life and applied a tourniquet.

Officer Aaron McCormick explained in his police report that: “I could see the arm inside, and one of the puppies was trying to chew on it.”

Chief Kidney went on to add: “To be over just an innocent type thing of wanting to pet some puppies, it’s just devastating.

“What kind of Christmas is this child gonna have now? What kind of life, in general, is this child gonna have now?”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by young Axel’s family. So far he has undergone two surgeries. His family have said that he still fighting for his life.

