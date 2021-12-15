Top bank orders unvaccinated staff to work from home.

A TOP bank in America orders its unvaccinated staff to work from home, effective immediately. The bank now requires vaccination proof for all employees and visitors to enter its New York office buildings.

America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., has told unvaccinated employees at their offices in New York that they must remain at home and work remotely starting on December 14, according to the Financial Times.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are taking this step because we have very high rates of vaccination amongst our employees,” according to an internal company memo obtained by the newspaper.

“With rates well above 90 per cent, it seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks, and would be a step that would slow the progress we’ve already made towards business normalcy.”

“We also agree with health authorities that being vaccinated against Covid-19 is the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe—especially as we face the winter months and a new variant,” the bank’s Return to the Office Task Force said in a memo to unvaccinated employees on the night on December 13.

The bank had previously allowed workers to remain in its New York City offices if they were tested twice a week.

New York City implemented an indoor mask mandate Monday, December 13 which will last until January 15 and the bank is now requiring employees to wear when walking through lobbies, using elevators and in the company restaurants when not eating.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.