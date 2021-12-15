Top 5 Best Online Casinos and Sportsbooks In Europe

Top 5 Best EU Online Betting Sites

Europe has no shortage of great sportsbooks and online casinos but if you’re not sure where to start here are five of the best to consider joining.

Bet365

One of the leading sportsbooks in Europe is Bet365, a site that offers a comprehensive selection of wagering options when it comes to both sports and casino games. Sports fans can take their pick between betting before an event and taking advantage of the opportunity to bet in-play, which can see prices change rapidly and offer something of a rollercoaster (as any fan of footballing comebacks will tell you).

From American football to winter sports, there’s a broad range of sporting categories covered, including the major leagues of North America and the leading soccer divisions of Europe. Globetrotting motorsport in F1 is also covered, as is the newer category of esports, plus horse racing, tennis, and other markets.

Turning to the casino side of the site, more than 850 games are waiting to be played. These include a huge number of slots from developers such as Playtech (and their popular Age of the Gods series of linked progressive jackpot slots) and Djinn of Storms, while Microgaming’s contribution includes the mighty Mega Moolah. Table games are also accessible in both regular and live dealer formats as are TV-style gameshow distractions.

Beyond the casino and sportsbook, Bet365 also offers dedicated sections for bingo and poker, meaning it has one of the widest ranges of betting possibilities to be found online. Payment methods include Visa and Mastercard, Apple Pay, pre-paid option Paysafecard, and leading e-wallet Paypal.

Mr Green Casino

Mr Green Casino is one of the top places to play, and more than lives up to its name with a design decked out in green. The site can be accessed by the Mr Green mobile app, which functions with both iOS and Android devices. Whether using the app or playing by desktop, this online betting site has a comprehensive range of casino games provided by major studios such as NetEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming, Play’n Go, Microgaming, and Playtech.

The live casino provides dozens of interactive roulette and blackjack tables (many of the latter are exclusive), with poker and baccarat also accessible. If TV gameshows appeal, then be sure to check out the likes of Crazy Time, Monopoly, Deal or No Deal, and Dream Catcher.

When it comes to sports betting, the most popular options are various European soccer leagues, horse racing, tennis, and esports. More extensive categories are available, with markets on American football, cycling, snooker, surfing, and more, and in-play betting is supported.

There are many casino and betting sites that accept players from across Europe, and you should check out these top 10 sites to find some of the best Euro online casinos with great bonus codes, banking methods, and huge libraries of slots and tables games.

Betway

Another leading European betting site is Betway. Top of the sporting agenda at this site is English football, horse racing, and darts. International events in golf, tennis, esports, basketball, UFC/martial arts, Aussie Rules, Formula 1, and more are also provided with markets. Interestingly, the esports category has its own dedicated section at Betway, so if League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, and other such games are your particular favorites for betting then this is a good site to consider.

As is common with sportsbooks, Betway also has an associated online casino with games furnished by industry big hitters Microgaming and NetEnt. Among the top slots is the recently reworked version of NetEnt’s classic, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, and the sanguine slot Immortal Romance, a perennial favorite from Microgaming. More than four dozen games are in the jackpot section for those who dream of winning big, and table games can be experienced in both regular and live formats.

888 Casino

One of the most longstanding and trusted online casinos in Europe today is 888 Casino. In addition to 55 exclusive slots you won’t find anywhere else (many of which have very generous top prizes), the site has games provided by major software firms Playtech, Red Tiger, NetEnt, and Play’n Go, offering a wide range of thematic and gameplay variety in addition to a significant suite of slots to spin. Blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, and poker are all present in regular editions, while plenty more await in the live casino.

888 also has a specific part of the site dedicated just to poker, and another for sports betting. Here, sports fans can engage with the most popular markets of football, horse racing, and tennis, with MMA, esports, golf, and more accessible on the full list. Promotions available at the time of writing include free bets for newcomers and when making multiple-style bets and boosted trebles.

A notable plus of 888 Casino is the very large number of supported banking methods (in excess of 30) covering major card companies such as Mastercard and Visa, e-wallets, and nation-specific options such as Finland’s Verkkopankki online banking service.

10bet

The last entry on our top online casinos and sportsbooks in Europe is a newer kid on the block: 10bet. English, Spanish, German, and Italian soccer markets are the headline attractions within the sports betting side of the site, with tennis and horse racing also at the top end of interest. Minority sports such as volleyball and curling have their markets, as do the North American major leagues, esports, and even chess. Live betting is also on the agenda if you like to modify your betting position as a match unfolds. And there’s a virtual sports section too.

Within the online casino, there are more than 400 slots from a bevy of software firms including Evolution, NetEnt, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger. Regular table games number 21 and includes blackjack, baccarat, craps, and roulette, while 36 gaming opportunities await inside the live casino.

Many sites now offer both sports and casino betting under a single virtual roof, and if you’re from Europe the above five options are some of the best around.