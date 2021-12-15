Star Hobson: Woman who killed her partner’s child jailed for at least 25 years

The “evil” bouncer who killed her partner’s 16-month-old daughter, Star Hobson, has been sentenced to serve at least 25 years in prison for the despicable act. Savannah Brockhill received life in prison with the minimum term attached, while Star’s mother Frankie Smith received eight years after being convicted of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

The couple were convicted on Tuesday 14 December and sentenced one day later. After their conviction, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Star’s death as “shocking and heartbreaking”, and added that “We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned.”

Warning: This story contains distressing details about the treatment and subsequent death of a child.

As reported by Sky News, Mrs Justice Lambert told the pair, from Keighley, West Yorkshire: “She was 16-months-old when she was murdered. Her short life was marked by neglect, cruelty, and injury.

“She was murdered by you, Savannah Brockhill. Frankie Smith, it was your role, as her mother, to protect Star from harm.

“You have been convicted by this jury of failing to protect her and, thereby, allowing her death.”

According to the judge, a “fatal blow or kick” to Star Hobson caused the toddler to lose half the blood in her body and damage her internal organs with an amount of force usually seen in a car crash. “Only you both know what triggered that fatal assault,” she said. “The violent attack which led to Star’s death was not, however, an isolated event.”

After the trial, there are now renewed calls to investigate the response of the social services in the area to Star’s case. Five different family members and friends had raised concerns with authorities about the treatment of Star Hobson and her safety. Despite this, there was no investigation into the family.

The little girl’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, spoke to Sky News and described Brockhill as “just pure evil” and said she “ascended from the bowels of hell”.

He said: “It’s disgusting because there were five referrals. Not one of them did anything. It’s just beyond belief, really.”

MP Robbie Moore, the representative for Keighley and Ilkley, said that Bradford Council leaders should “hang their heads in shame” and resign.

