Seven new calisthenics parks in Palma de Mallorca

Mallorca is one of those wonderful places where you can participate in outdoor sports all year round, something that local authorities are well aware of. Ever keen to promote a healthy lifestyle the city has built seven new fitness areas offering equipment that can be used outdoors and throughout the year, so-called calisthenics parks.

The first of these parks opened earlier this month in the vicinity of the beach in Ciutat Jardí. The park in the Son Cotoner area was finished recently and a further four are currently under construction in the Carrer Manuel Azaña, in the “Wifi Park”, in the Parque Bosque de la Ribera, the Park Krekovic and on the soccer field in Son Fusteret. Ground clearance and preparation is on the go as is the installation of the required gym equipment.

The park at playa de Palma will be built at the level of Balneario 11 once the existing equipment has been dismantled and the site prepared for the new items. Work on the parks in Son Dameto and Sa-Riera-Park will not be started until the New Year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.