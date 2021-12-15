Man stabbed to death inside restaurant

A live report from MyLondon has reported a man stabbed to death inside a restaurant in the Elephant and Castle area of London. The 23 year-old young man is believed to have been treated at the scene by emergency services but had died before reaching hospital.

The incident which happened at around 7:45 pm on Tuesday evening, happened at the Ecuadorian restaurant Rincon Costeno. Eye witnesses say that “a tall man wearing a motorcycle helmet” burst into the restaurant and attacked the victim.

A forensic cordon has been set up outside the restaurant and police are interviewing witnesses. No arrests have yet been made.

According to the report, a friend of the victim named the owner and deceased as Ian, the restaurant apparently having been given to him by his parents. The victim is understood to have recently been released from jail, with the restaurant having been given to him to help him get his life back on track.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

The news that a man was stabbed to death inside restaurant, has shocked local residents who have spoken of their anxiety about such incidents, saying they don’t feel safe in the area anymore.

