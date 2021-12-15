Johnson vaccine booster after TWO MONTHS.

THE EU Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends a booster vaccine from US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson after TWO MONTHS from the original one-dose vaccination.

In an announcement made today (December 15) in Amsterdam, the EMA suggested that data showed an increase in antibodies in adults against the coronavirus after a booster at least two months after vaccination.

The EMA said that the recommendation “follows data showing that a booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen given at least two months after the first dose in adults led to a rise in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

“The risk of thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia (TTS) or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored.”

According to the EMA experts, “a booster dose with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen may be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines authorised in the EU, Comirnaty (from Pfizer/BioNTech) or Spikevax (from Moderna).

The decision on when to give booster vaccines is made by national health authorities but the EMA suggest that countries’ public health bodies issue “official recommendations on the use of booster doses, either following one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen or two doses of the mRNA vaccines, taking into account the local epidemiological situation, availability of vaccines, and emerging effectiveness and the limited safety data for the booster dose.”

According to European health authorities, the administration of a booster dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 differs from that received during the first injections and in some cases can elicit a stronger immune response.

This is the third vaccine – after those from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – that can be used in the EU for a booster in adults.

