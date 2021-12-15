Chaos as travellers stuck in quarantine hotels after red list is ditched

Chaos as travellers stuck in quarantine hotels in the UK after red list is ditched.

At 4 AM on December 15, the UK removed all 11 countries from the red list. Thousands of travellers though have been left stuck in a quarantine hotel as before they can leave a law needs to be changed. Some people have reportedly left the quarantine hotels already meaning they could face staggering fines.

Anyone heading now into the UK from countries including South Africa and Nigeria does not need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. This is because the omicron variant is spreading in the UK anyway.

Before travellers can leave their quarantine hotel room a law needs to be changed. Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay commented: “We will look to implement that as quickly as possible and we will set out further specific guidance for affected individuals imminently.”

Travellers still in quarantine hotels have received a letter from Tracy Cottis, deputy director of the Managed Quarantine Service at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The letter explained: “We would ask that you remain in quarantine for the time being until we are able to facilitate an early release from quarantine in line with public health guidelines.”

