Boris to give new Covid update as London is hit by Omicron ‘tidal wave’.

The omicron variant is sweeping through the UK and one person has already died from the new variant. Sadly, experts predict that by Christmas 1 million cases a day will hit the UK. Many people can expect to see their Christmas plans ruined or put on hold.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to host a press conference tonight, Wednesday, December 15. Boris will talk to the nation at 5pm, but it is not expected that he will introduce new tougher restrictions. It is more likely that Boris will encourage people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible.

The NHS is under extreme pressure from the omicron variant and nurses are being called in to help out from Spain and Greece. The NHS has been ordered to discharge any patients where it is safe to do so, even if this means patients heading into a hotel temporarily. This is where the overseas nurses are expected to help out.

NHS England commented: “Those patients who do not need an NHS bed, because they do not meet the reasons to reside criteria, must be discharged as soon as practically possible.

“Working with local authorities, every system will need to put in place sufficient measures in order to reduce by half their own number of patients not meeting the reasons-to-reside criteria.”

Hospitals were encouraged to use personal health budgets to help manage patients and use hotel beds.

