Katie Price avoids prison after booze-fuelled BMW crash

Katie Price has avoided prison today for flipping her car in a booze-fuelled BMW crash as a judge told her she believed she is “above the law.”

43-year-old Price was already banned from driving when she drink-drove and crashed her BMW.

The former glamour model was warned by JPs that she could be facing prison when she pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

She also admitted to one count of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at the hearing in September.

Instead of prison time, Price was handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for a year, 100 hours community service and must attend 20 rehab sessions.

She also had her driving ban extended for two years.

District Judge Amanda Kelly said: “When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others.”

“You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.”

“You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.”

“You seem to think you are above the law.”

Driving while above the legal limit or unfit sue to drink carries a three-month sentence, a possible driving ban and a fine of £2,500.

The court was told Price was “trapped” in her BMW and a witness had to help her out of the vehicle before emergency services arrived.

When confronted by police at the scene, Price was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Even though a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, Prosecutor Debbie Jones said a charge of driving while unfit through drugs was withdrawn by the court.

At the police station, Price claimed she got behind the wheel because she was lonely and wanted to visit a friend who was nearby.

Defence solicitor Joe Harrington said at the time: “She has had a lot of personal problems recently.”

“Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed.”

“So, quite a lot going on in this lady’s life, a really difficult period.”

“As I understand it, she had been drinking, she was lonely, and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.”

“She has recognised that she is struggling with life at the moment and needs some assistance.”

“She says that she had a meeting with the Priory at 1.30pm. We’ve been in contact with them and she will go from here to there.”

“She is going for an assessment. There is no reason why she wouldn’t be admitted to the Priory today.”

He said that it was a “one-off incident” and that she crashed because she overcorrected her driving.

Her crash came just hours after she spoke to GMB about difficulties visiting son Harvey because she couldn’t drive.