300% more rain than usual

AEMET, the meteorology agency in Spain has reported that more than 300% the usual rainfall, fell over the Balearics in November. The weather station recoding the most was at the airport in Mahon at 259 litres per square metre, the highest since records began.

Not far behind that record was the port weather station in Palma where 252 litres per square metre was recorded, also a record for the island.

The high rainfall was accompanied by colder than normal weather according to AEMET, with the month being the tenth coldest since 1961. The average temperature came in 8.2 degrees nearly 1.2 degrees lower than usual.

Similarly cold temperatures were recorded around the country and in the Canaries, where the Lanzarote airport recorded the lowest temperature for the month since 1972.

Mallorca and the Balearics had the greatest above-normal rainfall, with eastern parts of the mainland, La Rioja and Navarre recording rainfall 200% more than usual. Other parts of the mainland Spain experienced the opposite with very dry weather conditions.

