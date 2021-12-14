Velez-Malaga petrol station employee shot in armed robbery



The National Police in Malaga province have launched a hunt for two hooded men who staged an armed robbery at a petrol station in the municipality of Velez-Malaga yesterday afternoon, Sunday, December 12.

As confirmed to SUR, the incident took place at a petrol station located on the Avenida de Andalucia, in the capital of the Axarquia. Two hooded men, dressed all in black, broke into the premises, armed with a pistol. They threatened the 35-year-old petrol station employee with the gun, forcing him to hand over the contents of the till to them.

During the process of the hold-up, the employee received a gunshot wound. After grabbing their loot, the two robbers subsequently escaped with a reported amount of €400 in cash from the cash register. The employee had been alone inside the petrol station’s shop at the time of the robbery, as his colleague had gone outside to the petrol pumps.

Local digital platform Axarquiaplus reported that the two criminals quickly fled the area after seizing the money. Thankfully, the employee was not seriously injured by the gunshot, but he did suffer a severe nervous breakdown, and it is not clear if he needed medical attention or not.

Sources from the National Police force have confirmed to SUR that an investigation is currently underway, to identify, locate, and arrest these two men, on suspicion of committing a robbery with violence, as reported by diariosur.es.

