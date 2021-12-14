Spain makes announcement for travellers ahead of Christmas

Spain makes an announcement for travellers ahead of Christmas.

Brits wanting to head abroad to Spain will still need to be fully jabbed. Spain is sticking to its tight entry rules ahead of Christmas. The rising number of cases of the omicron variant is a major concern for many countries around the world.

Spain is only letting fully vaccinated holidaymakers into the country. This includes people heading into Spain from a country that is on Spain’s at risk list.

In the latest update from Spain, the authorities have said that the following countries are still on the risk list: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Slovakia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden.

Anyone heading into Spain from the above list of countries will need to be fully vaccinated and able to prove it. Travellers will need to provide proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination certificate.

For Brits heading into Spain on holiday, Spanish rules mean that travellers will have to prove they have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organisation. Travellers will also need to have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before they arrive in Spain.

According to Lincolnshire Live, Spain updated its travel restriction on Tuesday, December 14. More countries have been added to the risk list.

Nine African countries are currently on the high risk list for Spain.

