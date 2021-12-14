Santiago Bernabéu: One of Spain’s most iconic stadiums marks its anniversary today.

ONE of Spain’s most iconic stadiums, Santiago Bernabéu, marks its anniversary today, December 14. Real Madrid’s famous stadium turns 74 today.

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which has a current seating capacity of 81,044, was built on this day in 1947 and is the second-largest stadium in Spain. It is also the third-largest home to a top-flight European club after Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Interestingly, Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, was also born in 1947.

Real Madrid has marked the special occasion by releasing a special video showing the various changes that have taken place to the stadium over the years, including the final works that are still in progress, which will provide an indoor venue for Madrid fans.

Watch the video below:

🏟️ The best stadium in the world, the Santiago Bernabéu, turns 74 today! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jMveaopoVM — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 14, 2021

The stadium has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions: in 1957, 1969, 1980, 2010 as well as the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores Finals – a move which made Santiago Bernabéu the first (and only) stadium to host the two most important premier continental cup finals (UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores).

The final matches for the 1964 European Nations’ Cup and the 1982 FIFA World Cup were also held at the Bernabéu, making it the first stadium in Europe to host both a UEFA Euro final and a FIFA World Cup final.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.